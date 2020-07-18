62975 Fresca Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage yoga

House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.5 bathrooms, Master suite with walk in closet and nicely tiled bathroom with double sinks, partially furnished (or not), back yard patio area, big fenced yard,

Spacious bonus room (4th room – 400 sq ft) over garage - great for bedroom, office, yoga, or kids playroom.



Parking in back for RV, large storage vehicle or 3 cars in back of house.

Partially furnished house (can be moved to storage).

Landscaping paid, portable air conditioner and washer and dryer included. Gas heat, Dog Friendly $ 600.00 additional deposit.



Short walk to Deschutes River, River Trail & Riley Ranch Reserve & river trail (Bend's newest park), and 3 miles to Tumalo State Park.

Close to essential shopping such as Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Natural Grocers, and more.



5 minute drive to downtown. A few blocks from the river and 2 parks.



Available July 11th Lease until June 30, 2021

North West Property Management 541-548-7368 Placement Only

$60 application fee per adult