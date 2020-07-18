All apartments in Bend
62975 Fresca Street

62975 Fresca Street · No Longer Available
Location

62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR 97703
Boyd Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.5 bathrooms, Master suite with walk in closet and nicely tiled bathroom with double sinks, partially furnished (or not), back yard patio area, big fenced yard,
Spacious bonus room (4th room – 400 sq ft) over garage - great for bedroom, office, yoga, or kids playroom.

Parking in back for RV, large storage vehicle or 3 cars in back of house.
Partially furnished house (can be moved to storage).
Landscaping paid, portable air conditioner and washer and dryer included. Gas heat, Dog Friendly $ 600.00 additional deposit.

Short walk to Deschutes River, River Trail & Riley Ranch Reserve & river trail (Bend's newest park), and 3 miles to Tumalo State Park.
Close to essential shopping such as Trader Joe's, Home Depot, Natural Grocers, and more.

5 minute drive to downtown. A few blocks from the river and 2 parks.

Available July 11th Lease until June 30, 2021
North West Property Management 541-548-7368 Placement Only
$60 application fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62975 Fresca Street have any available units?
62975 Fresca Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 62975 Fresca Street have?
Some of 62975 Fresca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62975 Fresca Street currently offering any rent specials?
62975 Fresca Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62975 Fresca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 62975 Fresca Street is pet friendly.
Does 62975 Fresca Street offer parking?
Yes, 62975 Fresca Street offers parking.
Does 62975 Fresca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 62975 Fresca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 62975 Fresca Street have a pool?
No, 62975 Fresca Street does not have a pool.
Does 62975 Fresca Street have accessible units?
No, 62975 Fresca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 62975 Fresca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 62975 Fresca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62975 Fresca Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 62975 Fresca Street has units with air conditioning.
