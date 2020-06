Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished Home is NE Bend - Newer home in NE Bend. This home is offered fully furnished. Open floor plan, with vaulted ceilings, lots of natural light, granite counter tops, soaking tub, nice size walk in closet in master bedroom, deck off back with builtin seating and double car garage. Tenant to pay all utilities and take care of landscaping. No pet allowed. Offered on a month to month lease or 9 month lease. Call for a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668649)