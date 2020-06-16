Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor. Washer/dryer included as-is. This home is 1940 Sq. ft and has a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard with sprinklers.



Bonus:**Front yard of home is taken care of from home owners association**.



***Placement services only - the home owner will be your landlord***



12 Month Lease



No smoking/vaping



Silver Rail Elementary School, High Desert Middle School, Bend Senior High School



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



(RLNE4221856)