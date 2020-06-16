Amenities
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor. Washer/dryer included as-is. This home is 1940 Sq. ft and has a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard with sprinklers.
Bonus:**Front yard of home is taken care of from home owners association**.
***Placement services only - the home owner will be your landlord***
12 Month Lease
No smoking/vaping
Silver Rail Elementary School, High Desert Middle School, Bend Senior High School
**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**
Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com
(RLNE4221856)