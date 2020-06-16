All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

20468 Brentwood Ave

20468 Brentwood Avenue · (541) 330-8403 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20468 Brentwood Avenue, Bend, OR 97702
Old Farm District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20468 Brentwood Ave · Avail. Aug 7

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor. Washer/dryer included as-is. This home is 1940 Sq. ft and has a 2 car garage and fenced in backyard with sprinklers.

Bonus:**Front yard of home is taken care of from home owners association**.

***Placement services only - the home owner will be your landlord***

12 Month Lease

No smoking/vaping

Silver Rail Elementary School, High Desert Middle School, Bend Senior High School

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

(RLNE4221856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have any available units?
20468 Brentwood Ave has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20468 Brentwood Ave have?
Some of 20468 Brentwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20468 Brentwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20468 Brentwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20468 Brentwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20468 Brentwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20468 Brentwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20468 Brentwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have a pool?
No, 20468 Brentwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 20468 Brentwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 20468 Brentwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20468 Brentwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 20468 Brentwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
