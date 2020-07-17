1565 NW Wall St. #305

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches. Large patio doors display a beautiful view of the Deschutes River, as well as a covered balcony to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds that a river view offers.



The condo is furnished with a Murphy bed (mattress not provided), gas fireplace, appliances (refrigerator, oven/stovetop, and garbage disposal) as well as onsite laundry. The property amenities include: access to the covered heated pool and hot tub, picnic spaces, covered parking, and direct access to the Deschutes River Trail as well as adjacent Pioneer Park.



All utilities are included in the monthly rent, as well as high-speed internet service and premium cable programming package.



12 Month Lease



Sorry, no pets.



No smoking/vaping



**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**



Andee Jessee

Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon

A Superior Property Management Co., LLC

www.RentAroundBend.com



(RLNE5874945)