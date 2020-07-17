All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1565 NW Wall St. #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1565 NW Wall St. #305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1565 NW Wall St. #305

1565 NW Wall St · (541) 330-8403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
River West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1565 NW Wall St. #305 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches. Large patio doors display a beautiful view of the Deschutes River, as well as a covered balcony to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds that a river view offers.

The condo is furnished with a Murphy bed (mattress not provided), gas fireplace, appliances (refrigerator, oven/stovetop, and garbage disposal) as well as onsite laundry. The property amenities include: access to the covered heated pool and hot tub, picnic spaces, covered parking, and direct access to the Deschutes River Trail as well as adjacent Pioneer Park.

All utilities are included in the monthly rent, as well as high-speed internet service and premium cable programming package.

12 Month Lease

Sorry, no pets.

No smoking/vaping

**All rental listings and availability are subject to change without notification. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.**

Andee Jessee
Licensed Property Manager in the State of Oregon
A Superior Property Management Co., LLC
www.RentAroundBend.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have any available units?
1565 NW Wall St. #305 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have?
Some of 1565 NW Wall St. #305's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 NW Wall St. #305 currently offering any rent specials?
1565 NW Wall St. #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 NW Wall St. #305 pet-friendly?
No, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bend.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 offer parking?
Yes, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 offers parking.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have a pool?
Yes, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 has a pool.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have accessible units?
No, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 NW Wall St. #305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1565 NW Wall St. #305 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1565 NW Wall St. #305?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive
Bend, OR 97701
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave
Bend, OR 97702
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconiesBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, OR
Redmond, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity