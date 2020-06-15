All apartments in Albany
2175 Pulver Ln NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2175 Pulver Ln NW

2175 Northwest Pulver Lane · (541) 257-3459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR 97321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2175 Pulver Ln NW · Avail. Aug 14

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet. Large island kitchen open to great room with gas fireplace. SS appliances with cooking on gas. Beautiful wood floors on main floor. Upstairs has a huge master suite with tub, shower and dual vanity, 2 bedrooms and a bonus room, with all new carpet, and laundry room (washer and dryer included). Central AC to keep you cool. Attached 2 car garage. Fully fenced yard overlooking open green space. Close to North Albany Park & walking trails. School district Oak Grove, North Albany Middle, and West Albany High. Only minutes to Corvallis and downtown Albany. $2,095 per month plus deposit. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Utilities and landscaping tenant responsibility.

Please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 with questions or for showing information. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.

(RLNE5034468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have any available units?
2175 Pulver Ln NW has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have?
Some of 2175 Pulver Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2175 Pulver Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
2175 Pulver Ln NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2175 Pulver Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2175 Pulver Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 2175 Pulver Ln NW does offer parking.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2175 Pulver Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have a pool?
No, 2175 Pulver Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 2175 Pulver Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2175 Pulver Ln NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2175 Pulver Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2175 Pulver Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
