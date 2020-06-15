Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet. Large island kitchen open to great room with gas fireplace. SS appliances with cooking on gas. Beautiful wood floors on main floor. Upstairs has a huge master suite with tub, shower and dual vanity, 2 bedrooms and a bonus room, with all new carpet, and laundry room (washer and dryer included). Central AC to keep you cool. Attached 2 car garage. Fully fenced yard overlooking open green space. Close to North Albany Park & walking trails. School district Oak Grove, North Albany Middle, and West Albany High. Only minutes to Corvallis and downtown Albany. $2,095 per month plus deposit. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Utilities and landscaping tenant responsibility.



Please contact Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at 541-257-3459 with questions or for showing information. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.



(RLNE5034468)