Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with garage

Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1918 Antelope Ct. SW
1918 Antelope Southwest Court, Albany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1812 sqft
1918 Antelope Ct. SW Available 07/18/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to LBCC ~ Small Pet Friendly ~ SW Albany - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 Trudell Ct. SE
1702 Trudell Court Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1155 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome Available Immediately - Discover all the space you need in this 1155-SF duplex close to Heritage Mall.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2175 Pulver Ln NW
2175 Northwest Pulver Lane, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2082 sqft
2175 Pulver Ln NW Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Exactly what you have been looking for! 3 bedroom in North Albany - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, plus bonus room. Open floor plan with 2,082 square feet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
542 38th Ave
542 38th Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
542 38th Ave Available 06/19/20 Pet Friendly Single-Story 3Bed w/Garage - This single level 3 bedroom 1 bathroom features an open kitchen, fenced back yard, washer/dryer hookups, and an attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1715 NW Linclon St
1715 Northwest Lincoln Street, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1540 sqft
1715 NW Linclon St Available 05/15/20 Charming N Albany home - This lovely 3bdrm/2bth home is located in an established N Albany neighborhood close to schools, shopping, and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
822 NW Riverbow Ave
822 Riverbow Avenue, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Freshly Renovated 3 Bedroom House - Move In Ready! - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House with 2 car garage has been recently renovated with all new interior paint, flooring, cabinets, counter tops, appliances and more! Located in North Albany Elementary,

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3037 Railroad St.
3037 Railroad Street Southeast, Albany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1242 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany - Available to rent 3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Albany Located on quiet cul-de-sac, 2 car garage, fenced backyard with covered patio. Pet friendly! No cats, 2 dog max. Call our office at 541.791.4052 for more details.
Results within 5 miles of Albany

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
652 Loree Pl
652 Loree Place, Jefferson, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
Open Floor Plan Jefferson Home w/Garage - This is a 3bd/1ba Single Story home approx #1008 sq ft. Features include: All appliances Brand new furnace with A/C Beautiful fully fenced back yard w/Patio 1 year Lease.
Results within 10 miles of Albany
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
9 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,360
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1279 sqft
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2320 SE Ryan Street
2320 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1056 sqft
2320 SE Ryan Street Available 07/24/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Corvallis! - Quaint 3 bed 1 bath home with large fenced backyard which allows pets with additional deposit and pet rent. Washer/dryer hookups and attached garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2355 SE Ryan St.
2355 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1008 sqft
2355 SE Ryan St. Available 06/22/20 2355 SE Ryan - Updated 2 bedroom, one bath home with a large fenced yard for your pets. Tile, wood and vinyl finishes. Double car garage. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of counter space. Fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
1947 SE Crystal Circle
1947 Southeast Crystal Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1072 sqft
1947 SE Crystal Circle Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Near Crystal Lake ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1895 NW Arthur Circle
1895 Northwest Arthur Circle, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1284 sqft
1895 NW Arthur Circle Available 07/17/20 4 Bedroom Home With Large Backyard & Pet Friendly! - Newly remodeled 4 bed 1.5 bath house with large yard all around. Updates include new carpet, vinyl and counter tops.Washer and Dryer hookups in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
1925 NW Grant Ave Available 07/01/20 5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Corvallis
1 Unit Available
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Corvallis
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
695 NW Survista Ave.
695 Northwest Survista Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
695 NW Survista Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1873 NW Grant Circle Available 07/01/20 Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
336 NW 8th St
336 Northwest 8th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,320
1470 sqft
336 NW 8th St Available 06/16/20 4-Bedroom house close to campus/downtown - For Lease: Charming older house in central location, walk/bike to campus and downtown Corvallis -- Spacious backyard -- Washer/Dryer hookups -- Garage storage space --
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Albany, OR

Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

