15 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with washer-dryer

Contact for Availability
Northeast Corvallis
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
6 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of

1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

Northeast Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.

South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.

1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.

961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedrooms close to campus!! - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back patio area.

415 NW 11th St
415 Northwest 11th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
5000 sqft
Centrally Located Custom Home - Available Now: 5+ bedroom ~ 6 1/2 bathroom home just block from downtown and Oregon State University. Plenty of room to spread out with 5,000 sq ft of living space.

1510 NW 13th Street
1510 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
1510 NW 13th Street Available 05/07/20 Large 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Large 4 bed 2 bath home close to shopping and parks. Spacious backyard, covered patio, and double car garage.

132 NW 15th St.
132 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3288 sqft
132 NW 15th St. Available 08/28/20 The White House- 132 NW 15th - The White House 1/2 block from Monroe. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Large living and dining room, kitchen, basement area with washer and dryer. Off street parking.

