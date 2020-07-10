/
apartments with washer dryer
15 Apartments for rent in Albany, OR with washer-dryer
Northeast Corvallis
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
All of the comforts desired including a fitness center, basketball court, heated pool, and beautiful, park-like setting. Near the OSU campus. Non-smoking community on the bus line. Updated interiors with ample storage.
6 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Northeast Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2600 SE Ryan St.
2600 Southeast Ryan Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
2600 SE Ryan St. Available 07/15/20 Quiet Neighborhood, Large fenced yard, Garage - This home sits near the end of quiet road a few blocks from Lincoln Elementary school.
1 Unit Available
1305 NW 10th St.
1305 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1187 sqft
1305 NW 10th St.
1 Unit Available
961 NW Van Buren Ave
961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,125
4132 sqft
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 5 Bedrooms close to campus!! - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back patio area.
1 Unit Available
415 NW 11th St
415 Northwest 11th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
5000 sqft
Centrally Located Custom Home - Available Now: 5+ bedroom ~ 6 1/2 bathroom home just block from downtown and Oregon State University. Plenty of room to spread out with 5,000 sq ft of living space.
1 Unit Available
1510 NW 13th Street
1510 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
1510 NW 13th Street Available 05/07/20 Large 4 Bed 2 Bath home - Large 4 bed 2 bath home close to shopping and parks. Spacious backyard, covered patio, and double car garage.
1 Unit Available
132 NW 15th St.
132 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3288 sqft
132 NW 15th St. Available 08/28/20 The White House- 132 NW 15th - The White House 1/2 block from Monroe. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Large living and dining room, kitchen, basement area with washer and dryer. Off street parking.