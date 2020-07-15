Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

25 Apartments for rent in El Reno, OK with garages

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1858 Post Oak Rd 1858
1858 Post Oak Rd, El Reno, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Greg's El Reno Duplex - Property Id: 307522 Great half duplex for rent in El Reno's newest addition Settlers Crossing. 3br, 2ba with an attached 2 car garage. Rent is $1100/month. Please call or email before filling out application.
Results within 10 miles of El Reno

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2916 Thompson Farm Ln
2916 Thompson Farm Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1718 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath w/ Split Floor Plan! - Wow!! You do NOT want to miss out on this recently updated stunning 4 bedroom home!! With an open and spacious family living area & open concept kitchen! Gorgeous Cabinets will invite you into the open

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Watch
11003 SW 5th
11003 SW 5th St, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1300 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath with a 2 car garage duplex for rent in Yukon and in a gated community near Mustang Road and Reno! - From Mustang Road (just south of Reno and I-40), go east on SW 5th, which is also Pointe Parkway Blvd to SW 5th entrance and go right

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2820 Cider Mill Lane
2820 Cider Mill Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1529 sqft
Updated 3BD 2BA Home Located in the Yukon Orchard Addition!!! - This 3BD 2BA is 1,529 sq ft and was built in 2016.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13312 Beaumont Drive
13312 Beaumont Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1714 sqft
Beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Piedmont. The Spacious kitchen is open to the living area. The kitchen has a pantry, gas stove, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace
11422 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1344 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, wood laminate plank flooring, neutral paint colors, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace
11424 Northwest 9th Terrace, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1422 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in Yukon School District! Featuring an open floor plan, fireplace, and an attached garage! The kitchen includes and range and dishwasher. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
428 Nathan Way
428 Nathan Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
428 Nathan Way Available 07/21/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Yukon Rental Home within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11608 Surrey Hills Blvd
11608 Surrey Hills Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
MUST SEE! BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL DUPLEX IN THE HEART OF SURREY HILLS!! - You’ll love this renovated space with 2 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
733 Christian Lane
733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1612 sqft
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 23rd! This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
1300 DAWN AVENUE
1300 Dawn Avenue, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1795 sqft
1300 DAWN AVENUE Available 08/10/20 4 Bed - Yukon Schools - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, 1,795 sq. ft. (est.), built in 2007 in the Sunrise Hills addition.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
12313 SW 6th
12313 Southwest 6th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME IN YUKON !! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Yukon is now available for lease and offers the following amenities: Fresh Paint New Carper Open Living Area Ceiling

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westgate South
12309 SW 2nd
12309 Southwest 2nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living and dining areas. Large walk-in master closet. The kitchen is equipped with lots of counter top and cabinet space, as well as a dishwasher, disposal, and range.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
11336 Nw 121st Place
11336 Northwest 121st Place, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1612 sqft
Updated and move-in ready duplex in Surrey Hills! Community pool and HOA provides mowing. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, oversized jetted tub, and separate walk-in shower.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2318-Starwood Way
2318 Starwood Way, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1431 sqft
WELCOME HOME!!! - LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Don t want the headache of mowing your lawn? We ve got you covered. Looking for your new home? Look no further, conveniently nestled off NW 23rd and Sara Rd, right off the Turner Turnpike.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
757 Christian Lane
757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1480 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view July 14th! This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
400 Charles Court
400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1719 sqft
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
4805 James Lane
4805 James Lane, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
4805 James Lane Available 05/01/20 Peaceful Living on the North Side of Yukon! - This home is located in Wagner Lakes on Wagner Road between Piedmont Road & Yukon Parkway.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Surrey Hills
12203 Buckingham Lane
12203 Buckingham Court, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1509 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX FOR LEASE IN YUKON !! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX FOR LEASE IN YUKON !! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Duplex in Surrey Hills West s available for lease and features the following amenities: Built in

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1113 Summerton Place
1113 Summerton Place, Yukon, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
1107 sqft
Yukon Duplex near I-40 & Garth Brooks Blvd - Just east of Garth Brooks Blvd and South of Vandament, this 2 bed 2 bath duplex is a convenient location offering quick access to I-40 and Yukon's finest restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
116 E Cypress Ave
116 East Cypress Avenue, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1445 sqft
Great 3 bed/2 bath home in Yukon! - Charming house with curb appeal in Yukon schools coming soon. This 3 bed/2 bath home has a newly updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Hills
701 Eastview Dr
701 Eastview Drive, Yukon, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1640 sqft
701 Eastview Dr Available 08/01/20 WONDERFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN YUKON !! - Available August 1st This Amazing 4 bed 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
10717 NW 17th Street
10717 Northwest 17th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1730 sqft
Stunning Brand New 4 Bedroom in Yukon! - Make this beautiful, brand new construction 4 bed, 2 bath home in Yukon your new home! Tall ceilings, cozy brick fireplace, custom woodwork, and contemporary fixtures fill the main living space.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1001 Queensboro Place
1001 Queensboro Place, Yukon, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Canadian Heights Addition - Yukon School District!!! - Available Now & Move-In Ready in the Canadian Heights Addition - Yukon School District!!! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in El Reno, OK

El Reno apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

