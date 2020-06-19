All apartments in Yukon
Location

904 Glenwood Drive, Yukon, OK 73099

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now! Ready for move in! 3 Beds with a half bath in the Master bedroom, nice size living area with sliding glass doors that overlook the spacious back yard with beautiful mature trees. This adorable neighborhood is only a short walk to Independence Elementary school. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Lawn Care & Insurance. Applications and Background Credit check are required of all tenants over the age of 18. Approved pets with an additional non refundable pet fee of $300.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 904 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
904 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yukon, OK.
Is 904 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
904 Glenwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 904 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
No, 904 Glenwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 904 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 904 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 904 Glenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 Glenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 Glenwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 Glenwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

