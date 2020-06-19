904 Glenwood Drive.

Amenities

Available now! Ready for move in! 3 Beds with a half bath in the Master bedroom, nice size living area with sliding glass doors that overlook the spacious back yard with beautiful mature trees. This adorable neighborhood is only a short walk to Independence Elementary school. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, Lawn Care & Insurance. Applications and Background Credit check are required of all tenants over the age of 18. Approved pets with an additional non refundable pet fee of $300.00.