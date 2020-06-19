All apartments in Yukon
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

400 Charles Court

400 Charles Court · (405) 509-9170
Location

400 Charles Court, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 400 Charles Court · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=YmpzHj12TT&env=production

4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located in Yukon! Has storm shelter in garage. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stained wood cabinetry and beautiful flooring! Living room has brick fireplace with gas logs/electric start, ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Separate dining area leads to the backyard with a covered porch and large spacious fenced in yard. Bedrooms are spacious and have good size closets. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower, his and her sinks, granite counters, and tons of storage.

(RLNE5761300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Charles Court have any available units?
400 Charles Court has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Charles Court have?
Some of 400 Charles Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Charles Court currently offering any rent specials?
400 Charles Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Charles Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 Charles Court is pet friendly.
Does 400 Charles Court offer parking?
Yes, 400 Charles Court does offer parking.
Does 400 Charles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Charles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Charles Court have a pool?
No, 400 Charles Court does not have a pool.
Does 400 Charles Court have accessible units?
No, 400 Charles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Charles Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Charles Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Charles Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Charles Court does not have units with air conditioning.
