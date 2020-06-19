400 Charles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand NEW 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Yukon Schools with Storm Shelter - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK***

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=YmpzHj12TT&env=production



4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located in Yukon! Has storm shelter in garage. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, large island, stained wood cabinetry and beautiful flooring! Living room has brick fireplace with gas logs/electric start, ceiling fan and lots of natural light. Separate dining area leads to the backyard with a covered porch and large spacious fenced in yard. Bedrooms are spacious and have good size closets. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet, garden tub with separate shower, his and her sinks, granite counters, and tons of storage.



(RLNE5761300)