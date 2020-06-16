303 Annawood Dr.

Amenities
**COMING SOON** Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Yukon! - This newly updated 3 Bed/2 Bath home is located just 3 blocks from Ranchwood Middle School and in the Heart of Yukon near major highways and the Turnpike! This cute home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street and offers new hard surface flooring, new paint and new light fixtures, granite countertops, 2 car garage and large fenced backyard with storage shed!
Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 2
Garage: Two car
Square Feet: 1,040
Rent: $1145
Deposit: $1145
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
*PETS*
Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable
Pet Rent: $20 per pet/per month
*SCHOOLS*
Ranchwood Elementary School
Yukon Middle School
Yukon High School
