303 Annawood Dr.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**COMING SOON** Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Yukon! - This newly updated 3 Bed/2 Bath home is located just 3 blocks from Ranchwood Middle School and in the Heart of Yukon near major highways and the Turnpike! This cute home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street and offers new hard surface flooring, new paint and new light fixtures, granite countertops, 2 car garage and large fenced backyard with storage shed!



Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 2

Garage: Two car

Square Feet: 1,040



Rent: $1145

Deposit: $1145

Application Fee: $45 per applicant



*PETS*

Pet-Friendly: Yes

Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable

Pet Rent: $20 per pet/per month



*SCHOOLS*

Ranchwood Elementary School

Yukon Middle School

Yukon High School



**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**



Website: aghomesokc.com



(RLNE5557014)