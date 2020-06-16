All apartments in Yukon
303 Annawood Dr.

303 Annawood Drive · (405) 276-5114
Location

303 Annawood Drive, Yukon, OK 73099

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**COMING SOON** Newly Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Yukon! - This newly updated 3 Bed/2 Bath home is located just 3 blocks from Ranchwood Middle School and in the Heart of Yukon near major highways and the Turnpike! This cute home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street and offers new hard surface flooring, new paint and new light fixtures, granite countertops, 2 car garage and large fenced backyard with storage shed!

Bedroom: 3
Bathroom: 2
Garage: Two car
Square Feet: 1,040

Rent: $1145
Deposit: $1145
Application Fee: $45 per applicant

*PETS*
Pet-Friendly: Yes
Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable
Pet Rent: $20 per pet/per month

*SCHOOLS*
Ranchwood Elementary School
Yukon Middle School
Yukon High School

**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**

Website: aghomesokc.com

(RLNE5557014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Annawood Dr. have any available units?
303 Annawood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yukon, OK.
What amenities does 303 Annawood Dr. have?
Some of 303 Annawood Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Annawood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
303 Annawood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Annawood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Annawood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 303 Annawood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Annawood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. have a pool?
No, 303 Annawood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 303 Annawood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Annawood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Annawood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Annawood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
