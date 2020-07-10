Red River Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit internet access lobby online portal

WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you. Located in the heart of south Tulsa, you'll appreciate being close to Highway 75, I-44 and the Creek Turnpike as well as The Plaza Center, Walmart Super Center and the new Tulsa Hills Shopping Center. We are also walking distance from Riverside Dr. and all it's activities. Enjoy jogging, volleyball, and biking as well as Tulsa's new Gathering Place project. "A Gathering Place for Tulsa will transform nearly 100 acres of Tulsa’s waterfront along the Arkansas River into a dynamic and active space. A Gathering Place for Tulsa will blend nature with an urban setting providing Tulsans and visitors more space to play, relax and gather together along the river. The park, centrally located, will include features such as a lodge, boathouse, nature walks, two land bridges connecting the two sides of river parks, sporting areas and a pond." Are you a student? We have discounts for you and, we are only one mile from ORU! Located in Jenks School District, Red River has it all!