Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Red River Apartments

1502 E 71st St · (918) 351-2838
Location

1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136
Kensington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1804 · Avail. now

$509

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1814 · Avail. now

$509

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1813 · Avail. now

$509

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 17

$649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Jul 28

$649

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Red River Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
pool
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you. Located in the heart of south Tulsa, you'll appreciate being close to Highway 75, I-44 and the Creek Turnpike as well as The Plaza Center, Walmart Super Center and the new Tulsa Hills Shopping Center. We are also walking distance from Riverside Dr. and all it's activities. Enjoy jogging, volleyball, and biking as well as Tulsa's new Gathering Place project. "A Gathering Place for Tulsa will transform nearly 100 acres of Tulsa’s waterfront along the Arkansas River into a dynamic and active space. A Gathering Place for Tulsa will blend nature with an urban setting providing Tulsans and visitors more space to play, relax and gather together along the river. The park, centrally located, will include features such as a lodge, boathouse, nature walks, two land bridges connecting the two sides of river parks, sporting areas and a pond." Are you a student? We have discounts for you and, we are only one mile from ORU! Located in Jenks School District, Red River has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 1/2 is non-refundable.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $10/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Red River Apartments have any available units?
Red River Apartments has 42 units available starting at $509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Red River Apartments have?
Some of Red River Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Red River Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Red River Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Red River Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Red River Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Red River Apartments offer parking?
No, Red River Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Red River Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Red River Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Red River Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Red River Apartments has a pool.
Does Red River Apartments have accessible units?
No, Red River Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Red River Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Red River Apartments has units with dishwashers.
