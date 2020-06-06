828 North Marion Avenue

Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms!! - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! Near TU! This home has beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Formal dining room with built in storage. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced in back yard. Bonus room that could be office or third bedroom. Visit our website to see a virtual tour or for applications! Section 8 not accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. Call 918-991-6722 for questions. www.accentforlease.com



(RLNE5307628)