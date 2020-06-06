All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

828 North Marion Avenue

Location

828 North Marion Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74115
Sequoyah

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms!! - 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home available for an immediate move in!! Near TU! This home has beautiful hard wood floors throughout. Formal dining room with built in storage. Inside utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. Fenced in back yard. Bonus room that could be office or third bedroom. Visit our website to see a virtual tour or for applications! Section 8 not accepted. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. Call 918-991-6722 for questions. www.accentforlease.com

(RLNE5307628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 North Marion Avenue have any available units?
828 North Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tulsa, OK.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 North Marion Avenue have?
Some of 828 North Marion Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 North Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
828 North Marion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 North Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 North Marion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 828 North Marion Avenue offer parking?
No, 828 North Marion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 828 North Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 North Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 North Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 828 North Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 828 North Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 828 North Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 828 North Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 North Marion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
