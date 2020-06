Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Midtown Home With New Updates! - 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with peaceful fenced in backyard. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors compliment the spacious living area and great layout! All appliances included. New windows and perfect location! Minutes from Brookside and Gathering Place!



For more details or to schedule a showing please call Kim Cavin at 918.398.2822, or our lease line at 918-388-6133. You may also email Kim at kcavin@mcgrawok.com.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com.



