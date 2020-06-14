All apartments in Tulsa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

3806 S. Allegheny Ave.

3806 South Allegheny Avenue · (918) 361-5648
Location

3806 South Allegheny Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Midtown Hidden Gem With Lots of Space! - Welcome home to this private space in a quiet cul-de-sac. Original blonde wood floors, split level, fully updated kitchen with Granite. Tons of storage, safe room, large storage shed outside, large covered patio off the kitchen, extra parking in the back of the house. Too much to list!

For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Laura Watkins at 918.398.5293.

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE4642237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have any available units?
3806 S. Allegheny Ave. has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have?
Some of 3806 S. Allegheny Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3806 S. Allegheny Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have a pool?
No, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3806 S. Allegheny Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
