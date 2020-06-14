3806 S. Allegheny Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Midtown Hidden Gem With Lots of Space! - Welcome home to this private space in a quiet cul-de-sac. Original blonde wood floors, split level, fully updated kitchen with Granite. Tons of storage, safe room, large storage shed outside, large covered patio off the kitchen, extra parking in the back of the house. Too much to list!



For more details or to schedule a showing please call or text Laura Watkins at 918.398.5293.



Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE4642237)