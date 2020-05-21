3737 E 37th Pl

Amenities
Marionette Apartments - Property Id: 103538
Just Remodeled Marionette Apartments 2 Bedroom, Nice, Quiet Area
Available Now 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Central Heat & Air. Nice Quiet Location close to schools, parks, shopping, and the BA Expressway. In Patrick Henry Elementary and Edison Middle/High School Districts.
Call or Text Brie at (918)701-9250
675/Month, 1 year lease.
375 Deposit. Small Pets OK with an additional $100 deposit.
Water and Trash included in the rent.
Immediate Occupancy Available.
Mover en Ready Apartments 2 habitaciones, agradable, zona tranquila
Disponible ahora Apartamento de 2 habitaciones y 1 bao. Central Heat & Aire. Agradable ubicacin tranquila cerca de escuelas, parques, tiendas y la autopista BA. En Patrick Henry Elementary y Edison Districts.
Llame o enve un mensaje de texto al (918)701-9250.
$675 / mes, arrendamiento de 12 meses.
$375 Depsito. Mascotas pequeas OK con un depsito adicional de $ 100.
Agua y basura incluidas en el alquiler.
Ocupacin inmediata disponible!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103538p
Property Id 103538
(RLNE5256189)