Last updated December 12 2019 at 12:52 PM

3737 E 37th Pl

3737 East 37th Place · (918) 691-5939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3737 East 37th Place, Tulsa, OK 74135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $675 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marionette Apartments - Property Id: 103538

Just Remodeled Marionette Apartments 2 Bedroom, Nice, Quiet Area

Available Now 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Central Heat & Air. Nice Quiet Location close to schools, parks, shopping, and the BA Expressway. In Patrick Henry Elementary and Edison Middle/High School Districts.

Call or Text Brie at (918)701-9250

675/Month, 1 year lease.

375 Deposit. Small Pets OK with an additional $100 deposit.

Water and Trash included in the rent.

Immediate Occupancy Available.

Mover en Ready Apartments 2 habitaciones, agradable, zona tranquila

Disponible ahora Apartamento de 2 habitaciones y 1 bao. Central Heat & Aire. Agradable ubicacin tranquila cerca de escuelas, parques, tiendas y la autopista BA. En Patrick Henry Elementary y Edison Districts.

Llame o enve un mensaje de texto al (918)701-9250.

$675 / mes, arrendamiento de 12 meses.

$375 Depsito. Mascotas pequeas OK con un depsito adicional de $ 100.

Agua y basura incluidas en el alquiler.

Ocupacin inmediata disponible!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/103538p
Property Id 103538

(RLNE5256189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3737 E 37th Pl have any available units?
3737 E 37th Pl has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3737 E 37th Pl have?
Some of 3737 E 37th Pl's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3737 E 37th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3737 E 37th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3737 E 37th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3737 E 37th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3737 E 37th Pl offer parking?
No, 3737 E 37th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3737 E 37th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3737 E 37th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3737 E 37th Pl have a pool?
No, 3737 E 37th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3737 E 37th Pl have accessible units?
No, 3737 E 37th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3737 E 37th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3737 E 37th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
