3538 S Utica Ave
3538 S Utica Ave

3538 South Utica Avenue · (918) 392-0901
Location

3538 South Utica Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74105
Brookside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3538 S Utica Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Beautiful Remodel in the HEART OF MIDTOWN! Gorgeous refinished hardwoods, new paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile & carpet. Family room off kitchen w/decorative FP. Walk out basement has room that could be a safe room w/cement walls & ceiling. 2 bedrooms are on main level & 1 bedroom is down. Full bath in hall & there are 2 more half baths, one of which is in master bedroom. Two car garage is a rear entry w/new door & automatic opener. Close to Utica Square & Brookside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3538 S Utica Ave have any available units?
3538 S Utica Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
Is 3538 S Utica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3538 S Utica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 S Utica Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tulsa.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3538 S Utica Ave offers parking.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave have a pool?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave have accessible units?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3538 S Utica Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3538 S Utica Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
