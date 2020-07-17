3538 S Utica Ave

Amenities

granite counters garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

- Beautiful Remodel in the HEART OF MIDTOWN! Gorgeous refinished hardwoods, new paint, new SS appliances, new granite counter tops, new tile & carpet. Family room off kitchen w/decorative FP. Walk out basement has room that could be a safe room w/cement walls & ceiling. 2 bedrooms are on main level & 1 bedroom is down. Full bath in hall & there are 2 more half baths, one of which is in master bedroom. Two car garage is a rear entry w/new door & automatic opener. Close to Utica Square & Brookside.



(RLNE5891280)