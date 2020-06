Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom Home with Great Outdoor Space - North Tulsa 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available for an immediate move in! Kitchen includes, range/oven as well as a refrigerator, with great counter top space. This home has central A/C. Large back yard, fenced. Visit our website to schedule a showing or apply online! For questions call 918-895-8208. Section 8 not allowed. Tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. www.accentforlease.com



