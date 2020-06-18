134 South Boulder Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency. From the 10 ft ceilings and private patio space with access to S Boulder, to the GE Profile Series induction cooktop, galley sink system, granite surfaces throughout, controlled access and security monitoring. This unit is wonderfully built and everything you could possibly need for downtown Tulsa living at it's finest. Private garage parking attached to units and FREE for first 6 months. This unit is shown by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Email Gerardo at gerardo@keyrentertulsa.com for more information!



(RLNE5695163)