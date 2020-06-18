All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like 134 South Boulder Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
134 South Boulder Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

134 South Boulder Avenue

134 S Boulder Ave · (918) 308-9071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

134 S Boulder Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103
Downtown Tulsa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 South Boulder Avenue · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Unique Luxury Downtown Living!! - Luxury, location and private living are the perfect summation of this downtown Tulsa dwelling! This one bedroom, one bath ground floor unit boasts 996 sqft of maximized luxurious efficiency. From the 10 ft ceilings and private patio space with access to S Boulder, to the GE Profile Series induction cooktop, galley sink system, granite surfaces throughout, controlled access and security monitoring. This unit is wonderfully built and everything you could possibly need for downtown Tulsa living at it's finest. Private garage parking attached to units and FREE for first 6 months. This unit is shown by APPOINTMENT ONLY. Email Gerardo at gerardo@keyrentertulsa.com for more information!

(RLNE5695163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 South Boulder Avenue have any available units?
134 South Boulder Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 South Boulder Avenue have?
Some of 134 South Boulder Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 South Boulder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 South Boulder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 South Boulder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 South Boulder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 134 South Boulder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 South Boulder Avenue does offer parking.
Does 134 South Boulder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 South Boulder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 South Boulder Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 South Boulder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 South Boulder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 South Boulder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 South Boulder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 South Boulder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 134 South Boulder Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Park
4111 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
Boca Vista Apartments
10851 E 33rd St
Tulsa, OK 74146
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St
Tulsa, OK 74105
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Coventry Park
8120 E 63rd Pl
Tulsa, OK 74133
Bellevue at Sheridan
10011 S Sheridan Rd
Tulsa, OK 74137
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity