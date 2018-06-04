All apartments in Tulsa
1047 N New Haven Ave
Last updated June 11 2020

1047 N New Haven Ave

1047 North New Haven Avenue · (918) 728-7890
Location

1047 North New Haven Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74115
Sequoyah

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 928 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
COMING SOON!!

This 928 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was built in 1950 on a 7,140 square foot lot in the Federal Heights neighborhood near East Independence St and North Harvard Ave. The home has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, original (we are refinishing) hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups and fenced back yard.

12 Month lease
$850 Rent / $850 Deposit
$300 Non-refundable pet fee for the first pet
$50 Non-refundable pet fee for each additional pet
$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month
$35 Application fee per lease holder
Renter's Insurance is required

No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance

kingandkingproperties.com

Text 918.728.7890 to schedule a showing
House

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 N New Haven Ave have any available units?
1047 N New Haven Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 N New Haven Ave have?
Some of 1047 N New Haven Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 N New Haven Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1047 N New Haven Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 N New Haven Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 N New Haven Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1047 N New Haven Ave offer parking?
No, 1047 N New Haven Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1047 N New Haven Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 N New Haven Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 N New Haven Ave have a pool?
No, 1047 N New Haven Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1047 N New Haven Ave have accessible units?
No, 1047 N New Haven Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 N New Haven Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 N New Haven Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
