1047 N New Haven Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

COMING SOON!!



This 928 square foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was built in 1950 on a 7,140 square foot lot in the Federal Heights neighborhood near East Independence St and North Harvard Ave. The home has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, original (we are refinishing) hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, central heat and air, washer and dryer hookups and fenced back yard.



12 Month lease

$850 Rent / $850 Deposit

$300 Non-refundable pet fee for the first pet

$50 Non-refundable pet fee for each additional pet

$100 Late fee if rent is paid after the 3rd of each month

$35 Application fee per lease holder

Renter's Insurance is required



No Section 8, Tulsa Housing vouchers or Cherokee Assistance



kingandkingproperties.com



Text 918.728.7890 to schedule a showing

House