Stillwater, OK
606 East Redbud Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:21 AM

606 East Redbud Drive

606 East Redbud Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

606 East Redbud Drive, Stillwater, OK 74075

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$520

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Come enjoy the comforts of this spacious one bedroom floor plan which features a unique layout. The gallery kitchen comes fully equipped with dishwasher, fridge, gas range and vent hood as well as plenty of cabinet and countertop space. The bedroom features a generous closet space of almost 9 long. Large windows adorn the living, dining and bedrooms offering plenty of natural light while sturdy 2&quot; faux-wood blinds provide privacy and energy efficiency. br Gas, water and sewer are paid (there is a small, flat rate water fee figured into the cost of the monthly rent). Hot water, cooking and Heat are gas, providing our residents with minimal out of pocket utility costs. Central heat and air with independent temperature control. Ceiling fans and new lighting fixtures throughout. br Take care of those pesky chores in record time with our recently updated 24-hour Laundry Facility and the car wash next door. Or you can choose to enjoy the day at our 8 depth Swimming Pool with Grill Area. Theres plenty of green areas around the property and central courtyards to play and walk Fido, with conveniently located pet stations throughout the community. Our friendly 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Staff will ensure that everything runs smoothly so you can rest easy and leave the dirty work to us!br Monticello Village is conveniently located on the Northeast side of Stillwater, within minutes of Oklahoma State University. There is a movie theater, multiple dining and shopping options and several grocery stores within a mile of the community. Boomer Lake is approximately a mile away offering walking and running trails, fishing and more. br Visit our website for additional photos and policies. Call or email us today to schedule your personalized tour of your new apartment home!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 East Redbud Drive have any available units?
606 East Redbud Drive has a unit available for $520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 606 East Redbud Drive have?
Some of 606 East Redbud Drive's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 East Redbud Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 East Redbud Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 East Redbud Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 East Redbud Drive is pet friendly.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive offer parking?
No, 606 East Redbud Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 East Redbud Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive have a pool?
Yes, 606 East Redbud Drive has a pool.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 East Redbud Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 East Redbud Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 606 East Redbud Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 East Redbud Drive has units with air conditioning.
