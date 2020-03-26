606 East Redbud Drive

Amenities

24hr laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area courtyard on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill media room

Come enjoy the comforts of this spacious one bedroom floor plan which features a unique layout. The gallery kitchen comes fully equipped with dishwasher, fridge, gas range and vent hood as well as plenty of cabinet and countertop space. The bedroom features a generous closet space of almost 9 long. Large windows adorn the living, dining and bedrooms offering plenty of natural light while sturdy 2" faux-wood blinds provide privacy and energy efficiency. br Gas, water and sewer are paid (there is a small, flat rate water fee figured into the cost of the monthly rent). Hot water, cooking and Heat are gas, providing our residents with minimal out of pocket utility costs. Central heat and air with independent temperature control. Ceiling fans and new lighting fixtures throughout. br Take care of those pesky chores in record time with our recently updated 24-hour Laundry Facility and the car wash next door. Or you can choose to enjoy the day at our 8 depth Swimming Pool with Grill Area. Theres plenty of green areas around the property and central courtyards to play and walk Fido, with conveniently located pet stations throughout the community. Our friendly 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Staff will ensure that everything runs smoothly so you can rest easy and leave the dirty work to us!br Monticello Village is conveniently located on the Northeast side of Stillwater, within minutes of Oklahoma State University. There is a movie theater, multiple dining and shopping options and several grocery stores within a mile of the community. Boomer Lake is approximately a mile away offering walking and running trails, fishing and more. br Visit our website for additional photos and policies. Call or email us today to schedule your personalized tour of your new apartment home!iP