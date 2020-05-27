All apartments in Stillwater
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:37 AM

130 S Redwood Dr.

130 Redwood Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

130 Redwood Drive, Stillwater, OK 74074

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,599

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Campus is across the street!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has had many updates while still maintaining its vintage charm. You will love the tall ceilings, newer kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, arched doorways, and original stained glass windows. Home has a security system, refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is plenty of parking in the driveway and in front of the house. The backyard is fenced in. Rent is $1599 per month. Deposit is one months rent. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable $250 fee. Call or text Shanna at to set up an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

