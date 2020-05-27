130 S Redwood Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Campus is across the street!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has had many updates while still maintaining its vintage charm. You will love the tall ceilings, newer kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, arched doorways, and original stained glass windows. Home has a security system, refrigerator, washer and dryer. There is plenty of parking in the driveway and in front of the house. The backyard is fenced in. Rent is $1599 per month. Deposit is one months rent. Pets are allowed with a non-refundable $250 fee. Call or text Shanna at to set up an appointment.