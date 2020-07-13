Apartment List
28 Apartments for rent in Purcell, OK with parking

1 Unit Available
801 Cartwright Dr - 4
801 Cartwright Dr, Noble, OK
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Come be our neighbor!!! Located in Noble, close to schools, splash pad, and quick access to Norman. 1 Bedroom available soon
6 Units Available
CrownRidge of Norman
3751 Eagle Cliff Drive, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$735
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1085 sqft
Units feature washer and dryer, high ceilings, and a/c. Community includes pool, property manager, and security system. Great location, close to Athletic Loft and Canadian Trails Park.
5 Units Available
Alameda Pointe
2021 E Alameda St, Norman, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$689
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alameda Pointe in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Landing on 9
3231 Conestoga Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Landing on 9 in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
The Renaissance at Norman
1600 Ann Branden Blvd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$934
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1317 sqft
Welcome home to The Renaissance at Norman Apartments, located in Norman, Oklahoma! We offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style floors,
5 Units Available
Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq.
300 36th Ave SW, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$709
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savannah Harbor/Savannah Sq. in Norman. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Radius
1115 Biloxi Dr, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$635
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
-
5 Units Available
Post Oak
705 Ridgecrest Ct, Norman, OK
Studio
$679
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
825 sqft
Comfortable apartments just minutes from the University of Oklahoma, with CART transportation service for residents. Updates include French doors, wood-grain floors, stainless steel appliances and screened patios.
9 Units Available
Hampton Woods
3001 Oak Tree Ave, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$589
2 Bedrooms
$659
Located off Highway 9 in Norman, very close to the University of Oklahoma South Campus. Well-manicured property with waterscaping, BBQ grills, a pool with a wood sundeck and a tanning bed.

1 Unit Available
1317 Clearwater Drive
1317 Clearwater Drive, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
$850
879 sqft
For Lease in Norman. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1731 Concord Drive
1731 Concord Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1552 sqft
1731 Concord Drive Available 08/05/20 Conveniently located near OU, Highway 9, shopping and restaurants.

1 Unit Available
512 Woodsong
512 Woodsong Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1990 sqft
512 Woodsong Available 07/17/20 Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 3 car garage home in great shape in Norman - Current pictures are before the new paint called New Linen. Will update pictures once painting is done.

1 Unit Available
416 23rd Ave NE
416 23rd Avenue Northeast, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
416 23rd Ave NE Available 07/15/20 Great 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Available 15 July. - Nice home in convenient location. 3 bedrooms 2 bath 2 car garage. Kitchen has smooth top range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
1520 Rowena Lane
1520 Rowena Lane, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
1520 Rowena Lane Available 08/05/20 READY FOR MOVE-IN AUGUST 7TH MOVE Adorable 3 bed/1 bath - Ready for Move in AUGUST 7TH Super cute house located off Wylie Rd. between Boyd and Lindsey! Hardwood floors throughout and great fenced backyard.

1 Unit Available
University
628 W. Comanche Street
628 West Comanche Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1406 sqft
Three Bedroom Campus Home! - A beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home with over 1,400 square feet located within walking distance to the University of Oklahoma! You must see the inside of this home to appreciate all of the wonderful updates!

1 Unit Available
714 Parsons Street
714 Parsons St, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2349 sqft
LOCATION!!LOCATION!!LOCATION!! If you are looking for the convenience of being close to the University of Oklahoma check this 4 bedroom 2 bath home out. It has several cute design features and will come partially furnished.

1 Unit Available
1915 Rolling Stone Dr
1915 Rolling Stone Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1265 sqft
remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Norman - Totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. New roof, windows, paint, flooring, etc. Features granite counters, new bathroom and kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
714 Elmwood Drive
714 Elmwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this either with Face Time or on site. LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!. A bike ride away from the University of Oklahoma. Easy access to Hwy 9. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.

1 Unit Available
201 N. Westchester Ave.
201 North Westchester Avenue, Norman, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1595 sqft
This mid-century home built in 1955 has so much charm! Remodeled in 2012 with new paint, carpet, ceramic tile, and new HVAC. It features a large living room and formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
521 Fleetwood Drive
521 Fleetwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
972 sqft
Available after August 5th. Nice home 1.5 miles from OU. Central heat and air, hardwood flooring throughout, newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized fenced yard and washer/dryer hookups inside the home. One car garage. NO Pets allowed.

1 Unit Available
1620 Normandie Dr.
1620 Normandie Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1151 sqft
- 3BR, 1BA - Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal - Fenced Backyard - Deck - Central Heat/Air - Ceiling Fans - Fresh Paint and Shades Throughout - Garage - Pets Okay with Approval, No Pet Rent.

1 Unit Available
703 Terry Drive
703 Terry Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1392 sqft
Available after August 1st. Nice home that sits on a cul-de-sac right off Robinson. Central heat and air. Comes with Granite counter tops and ceramic tile. New carpet and vinyl wood flooring will be put in once vacant.

1 Unit Available
1009 Classen
1009 Classen Blvd, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2050 sqft
1009 Classen Available 06/05/20 1009 Classen - 4 Bd/2 Ba - **AVAILABLE IN JUNE** Close to Campus - Less than 1 mile from the University of Oklahoma campus,This large (approximately 2,050 sq ft) 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a study, hardwood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Purcell, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Purcell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

