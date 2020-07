Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible alarm system clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed carport dog park 24hr maintenance package receiving pet friendly

A Luxe Living apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans.



Your new apartment home is in the heart of Downtown Oklahoma City, just a few blocks from the Bricktown Ballpark, Bricktown Canal and the Chesapeake Arena. This is America’s original jazz district, home to amazing history and exciting nightlife.



Deep Deuce at Bricktown is an urban apartment community featuring newly renovated interiors including rich cabinets in kitchens and baths, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, vaulted ceilings and spacious closets. Our pet-friendly apartments also features a resort-style swimming pool with sun deck, a beautiful resident clubhouse with billiards table, a 24-hour fitness center and reserved covered parking. Call or visit today to discover this iconic location and to learn more about how you can call Deep Deuce at Bricktown home.



