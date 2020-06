Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

UPDATED DUPLEX NEAR PENN AND 104TH! - This duplex has been remodeled throughout! It features new countertops, updated bathrooms, and all new doors! It is sure to be energy efficient and ready to rent June 15th! It features a cozy backyard and partially enclosed porch along with a two-car garage. This property will not last long as it is located in a highly sought after neighborhood on a quiet cul-de-sac! There are granite counter tops in the bathrooms! New carpeting and vinyl wood plank throughout!



https://youtu.be/C7gJKwscgMI



** the video was taken before some updates were completed. Please stay tuned for new photos!



