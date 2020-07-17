All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8301 Azurewood Dr

8301 Azurewood Drive · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

8301 Azurewood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8301 Azurewood Dr · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic Home On Corner Lot In Moore School District & Close to Tinker And Major Highways!! - Fantastic Home On Corner Lot In Moore School District & Close to Tinker And Major Highways!!

Walk into the Spacious living space with Built-In Book Shelves and Brick Fireplace. This home offers Hardwood Floors throughout with Tile in the Kitchen & Bathrooms. The kitchen provides plenty of counter & cabinet space and includes all Major Appliances. Relax in the large Master Bedroom with private on-suite, Vaulted ceiling & Walk-in Closet. Both additional bedrooms offer decent size closets & Ceiling fans. Enjoy your summers evenings under the covered patio in the large Fully fenced back yard. With a Storm Shelter, Shed & 2 car garage, what's not to Love about this home!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

Pets: Please ask/

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5872107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Azurewood Dr have any available units?
8301 Azurewood Dr has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Azurewood Dr have?
Some of 8301 Azurewood Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Azurewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Azurewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Azurewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Azurewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Azurewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Azurewood Dr offers parking.
Does 8301 Azurewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 Azurewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Azurewood Dr have a pool?
No, 8301 Azurewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8301 Azurewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8301 Azurewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Azurewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Azurewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
