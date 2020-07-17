8301 Azurewood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic Home On Corner Lot In Moore School District & Close to Tinker And Major Highways!! - Fantastic Home On Corner Lot In Moore School District & Close to Tinker And Major Highways!!



Walk into the Spacious living space with Built-In Book Shelves and Brick Fireplace. This home offers Hardwood Floors throughout with Tile in the Kitchen & Bathrooms. The kitchen provides plenty of counter & cabinet space and includes all Major Appliances. Relax in the large Master Bedroom with private on-suite, Vaulted ceiling & Walk-in Closet. Both additional bedrooms offer decent size closets & Ceiling fans. Enjoy your summers evenings under the covered patio in the large Fully fenced back yard. With a Storm Shelter, Shed & 2 car garage, what's not to Love about this home!



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



Pets: Please ask/



***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***



(RLNE5872107)