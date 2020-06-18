621 Christian Lane

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool clubhouse

This home offers tons of character at an extremely low cost! With the open concept design, this home is great from entertaining. This home offers a flex room that can be used however you want! This home offers a generous amount of space in each room and especially in the master and spare bedrooms.



Enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full lawn service care is provided.

The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.



Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.