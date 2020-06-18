All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 621 Christian Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
621 Christian Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:49 PM

621 Christian Lane

621 Christian Lane · (479) 777-8906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

621 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
This home offers tons of character at an extremely low cost! With the open concept design, this home is great from entertaining. This home offers a flex room that can be used however you want! This home offers a generous amount of space in each room and especially in the master and spare bedrooms.

Enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full lawn service care is provided.
The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.

Ask about our Hometown Hero Program!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Christian Lane have any available units?
621 Christian Lane has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Christian Lane have?
Some of 621 Christian Lane's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Christian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
621 Christian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Christian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Christian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 621 Christian Lane offer parking?
No, 621 Christian Lane does not offer parking.
Does 621 Christian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Christian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Christian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 621 Christian Lane has a pool.
Does 621 Christian Lane have accessible units?
No, 621 Christian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Christian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Christian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 621 Christian Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73105
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
La Villa
6305 N Villa
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity