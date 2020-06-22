All apartments in Oklahoma City
1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302

1701 North Classen Boulevard · (405) 456-0750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 North Classen Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
1st full month free with 13 month lease!

Named for our favorite breakfast stop in The Plaza!

Come home to this thoughtfully designed open floor plan with all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, slow close cabinetry, massive windows with roller shades, washer and dryer in your unit, and many more premium finishes.

Want to expand your space for all those dinner parties, game nights, and get-togethers? Transform your place in minutes with the flexibility of your mobile kitchen island!

Have your choice of first floor convenience with a front porch, a second
floor elevated view with private balcony, or the luxurious 3rd floor with a 16' living room ceiling and sky window (and of course a private balcony!)

Also, all Aurora floor plans are corner units, so enjoy that extra natural night and only one shared wall.
Located on the edge of the Plaza District, this brand new apartment complex has free WiFi for its' residents, bike storage and retail on the first floor! Every floor plan comes with a washer and dryer in the unit and water, sewer, trash and parking is included!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have any available units?
1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have?
Some of 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 does offer parking.
Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have a pool?
No, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have accessible units?
No, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 North Classen Boulevard - 302 has units with dishwashers.
