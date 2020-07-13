All apartments in Mustang
Location

526 South Monocoupe Lane, Mustang, OK 73064

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mustang School District on a full acre lot! Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, modern paint colors throughout. Updated kitchen with new countertops, sink, and faucet. Refrigerator and range included. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio and storm shelter! Gas fireplace is not usable. Barn not available for use. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs under 20 lbs accepted, 2 max. Cats not accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

