526 South Monocoupe Lane

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mustang School District on a full acre lot! Featuring wood vinyl plank flooring, modern paint colors throughout. Updated kitchen with new countertops, sink, and faucet. Refrigerator and range included. There are connections for a washer and electric dryer. Beautiful backyard with a large covered patio and storm shelter! Gas fireplace is not usable. Barn not available for use. Rent is $1250 per month and deposit is $1250. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Dogs under 20 lbs accepted, 2 max. Cats not accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.