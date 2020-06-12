All apartments in Mustang
321 East Mobile Terrace
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

321 East Mobile Terrace

321 E Mobile Ter · (918) 200-3110
Location

321 E Mobile Ter, Mustang, OK 73064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 321 East Mobile Terrace · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Great Home In Mustang Schools! - This stunning four bedroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Savannah Lakes Addition in Mustang. Open floor plan with massive windows throughout! Large living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, eat in kitchen and a breakfast bar. This house has it all formal dining, and 4th bedroom could be a study or a bedroom. Amenities are pool and playground. Fenced backyard with covered patio. More photos coming soon!

For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242

For a complete list of all of our available rental properties, please visit our website at www.levelonepm.com

(RLNE5838777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have any available units?
321 East Mobile Terrace has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 East Mobile Terrace have?
Some of 321 East Mobile Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 East Mobile Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
321 East Mobile Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 East Mobile Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mustang.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace offer parking?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 321 East Mobile Terrace has a pool.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have accessible units?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 East Mobile Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 East Mobile Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
