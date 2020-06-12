321 East Mobile Terrace

Amenities

Great Home In Mustang Schools! - This stunning four bedroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Savannah Lakes Addition in Mustang. Open floor plan with massive windows throughout! Large living room with a fireplace. The kitchen has lots of cabinets, eat in kitchen and a breakfast bar. This house has it all formal dining, and 4th bedroom could be a study or a bedroom. Amenities are pool and playground. Fenced backyard with covered patio. More photos coming soon!



For additional information on this property or to schedule a showing, please call/text Deana at 918.200.3110 Or Samantha 918.439.6242



