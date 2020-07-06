All apartments in Moore
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

929 Astoria Avenue

929 Astoria Street · (405) 283-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Astoria Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Like living in a new home - new wood vinyl plank flooring, modern paint colors, new lighting, and much more! Remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, modern hardware and countertops! Brand new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave, and gas range! Connections for a washer and electric dryer. Large sliding door in the dining room to let in natural light and access to the fenced in backyard. Rent is $1200 per month and deposit is $1200. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 929 Astoria Avenue have any available units?
929 Astoria Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Astoria Avenue have?
Some of 929 Astoria Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Astoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
929 Astoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Astoria Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Astoria Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue offer parking?
No, 929 Astoria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Astoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 929 Astoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 929 Astoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Astoria Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Astoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Astoria Avenue has units with air conditioning.

