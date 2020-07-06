929 Astoria Avenue.

Amenities
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Like living in a new home - new wood vinyl plank flooring, modern paint colors, new lighting, and much more! Remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinetry, modern hardware and countertops! Brand new stainless steel appliances - dishwasher, microwave, and gas range! Connections for a washer and electric dryer. Large sliding door in the dining room to let in natural light and access to the fenced in backyard. Rent is $1200 per month and deposit is $1200. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.