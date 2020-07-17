787 SW 13th St

Amenities

Moore Duplex * 3/2/2 * Community Park & Splash Pad * Contact Below - Cute 3 bed 2 bed 2 car garage duplex in Moore. This home comes with a complete kitchen appliance package. Full size refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in dining room, kitchen and living room. Wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms. Bathrooms have large vanity and lots of counter space!! Walk in closet in master bath. Private backyard. Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Available for self show. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*4*2*0*6*9*7*9* or FOUR ZERO FIVE FOUR TWO ZERO, SIX NINE SEVEN NINE for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com OR google Luxe Sales & Management In OKC for a complete list of our vacancies. Self showing available! * Pics are of neighboring unit * Will have photos update soon!



(RLNE5913909)