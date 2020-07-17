All apartments in Moore
Moore, OK
787 SW 13th St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

787 SW 13th St

787 SW 13th St · (405) 420-6979
Location

787 SW 13th St, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 787 SW 13th St · Avail. now

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Moore Duplex * 3/2/2 * Community Park & Splash Pad * Contact Below - Cute 3 bed 2 bed 2 car garage duplex in Moore. This home comes with a complete kitchen appliance package. Full size refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Breakfast bar. Laminate flooring in dining room, kitchen and living room. Wall to wall carpeting in bedrooms. Bathrooms have large vanity and lots of counter space!! Walk in closet in master bath. Private backyard. Available for self show. We welcome non aggressive breeds. Pet deposit is $300.00 deposit and pet rent is $20.00 per pet. Available for self show. Call or Text us at 4*0*5*4*2*0*6*9*7*9* or FOUR ZERO FIVE FOUR TWO ZERO, SIX NINE SEVEN NINE for a viewing. Visit our website at Luxe-PM.com OR google Luxe Sales & Management In OKC for a complete list of our vacancies. Self showing available! * Pics are of neighboring unit * Will have photos update soon!

(RLNE5913909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

