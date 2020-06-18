Amenities
RIDGEWOOD (COLONIAL) VILLAGE APARTMENTS MOVE IN SPECIAL & AVAILABLE NOW! Large 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartment homes located in Moore, OK. Easiest access to I-35 as well as shopping, eateries, entertainment, parks, hospitals and so much more. One Bedrooms are approximately 650 sf +/- and 2 Bedrooms are approximately 875sf +/-. Some come with granite counters, solid surface wood like floors and double closets. Option for cable & internet at below market price can be included! Easy to view at your leisure!
SET YOUR PRIVATE APPOINTMENT BY CLICKING THE LINK: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1906-n-broadway-street-1?p=TenantTurner