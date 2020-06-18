All apartments in Moore
1906 N Broadway Street

1906 North Broadway Street · (405) 835-3531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1906 North Broadway Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

Amenities

RIDGEWOOD (COLONIAL) VILLAGE APARTMENTS MOVE IN SPECIAL & AVAILABLE NOW! Large 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartment homes located in Moore, OK. Easiest access to I-35 as well as shopping, eateries, entertainment, parks, hospitals and so much more. One Bedrooms are approximately 650 sf +/- and 2 Bedrooms are approximately 875sf +/-. Some come with granite counters, solid surface wood like floors and double closets. Option for cable & internet at below market price can be included! Easy to view at your leisure!

SET YOUR PRIVATE APPOINTMENT BY CLICKING THE LINK: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1906-n-broadway-street-1?p=TenantTurner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 N Broadway Street have any available units?
1906 N Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 1906 N Broadway Street have?
Some of 1906 N Broadway Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 N Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
1906 N Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 N Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 N Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 N Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 N Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
