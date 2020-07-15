All apartments in Moore
1808 North Gale Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1808 North Gale Avenue

1808 Gale · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Gale, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Featuring a 2 car garage and storm shelter! Updated paint, carpet, and wood vinyl plank flooring. Indoor laundry room and additional pantry just off the kitchen area. The dining room has doors leading to the backyard. Master bedroom has 2 closets and a bathroom. Close to I-35 for convenient commuting, shopping, and restaurants. Connections for a washer and gas dryer. Fenced in backyard. Rent is $1100 per month and deposit is $1100. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have any available units?
1808 North Gale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 1808 North Gale Avenue have?
Some of 1808 North Gale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 North Gale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1808 North Gale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 North Gale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1808 North Gale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1808 North Gale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 North Gale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1808 North Gale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1808 North Gale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 North Gale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 North Gale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1808 North Gale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
