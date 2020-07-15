1808 North Gale Avenue

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Moore School District! Featuring a 2 car garage and storm shelter! Updated paint, carpet, and wood vinyl plank flooring. Indoor laundry room and additional pantry just off the kitchen area. The dining room has doors leading to the backyard. Master bedroom has 2 closets and a bathroom. Close to I-35 for convenient commuting, shopping, and restaurants. Connections for a washer and gas dryer. Fenced in backyard. Rent is $1100 per month and deposit is $1100. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.