1401 NE 9th St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1401 NE 9th St.

1401 Northeast 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Northeast 9th Street, Moore, OK 73160

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
1401 NE 9th St. Available 08/01/20 East Moore 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Ready For your Mid July Move!! - This home is in a fantastic location close to the highway, restaurants, shopping, walking distance to Buck Thomas Park and everything Moore! Large corner lot, blonde wood floors, kitchen complete with all your appliances and a breakfast bar. Seperate utility room with washer & dryer connections, lots of additional storage, and 2 car attached garage. Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining or just relaxing under the covered patio. Home will be available to tour after July 1st but wont last long! To schedule a tour call 405-701-8881

(RLNE5872730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 NE 9th St. have any available units?
1401 NE 9th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore, OK.
What amenities does 1401 NE 9th St. have?
Some of 1401 NE 9th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 NE 9th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1401 NE 9th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 NE 9th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 NE 9th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1401 NE 9th St. offers parking.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 NE 9th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. have a pool?
No, 1401 NE 9th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. have accessible units?
No, 1401 NE 9th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 NE 9th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 NE 9th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 NE 9th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
