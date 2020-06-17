112 N Broadway Street

Amenities

Corner Office/Retail Space For Lease with Broadway Frontage! Located in a Completely Remodeled Building Next Door to the Moore Police Station for $795/month and a $795 Deposit, This Also Includes Utilities! This Space Features a Roughly 22x13 Area with Private Bathroom. Features Include: Completely New Exterior and Interior all The Way Down to the Concrete Cinder Block Walls. New Exterior Brick, Roof, Awnings and Lighting, New Interior Wood/Tile Flooring, Electric, Plumbing, Exposed HVAC, Framed/Insulated and Sheetrock walls with Fresh Paint, Exposed Beam Ceiling and More! The Rent Includes Basic Utilities Such as Water/Sewer/Trash/Gas and Electric, You Only Need to Supply Any Additional Services That Your Business Would Require, Each Office is Wired For Alarm/Cat 5 if You Choose to Activate it. Also Included is a Keyed Mailbox. Perfect For a Business Professional Office or Retail Frontage Space, Has 3 Large Windows. 1 Year Minimum, Other Size Spaces Available! Broker/Owner