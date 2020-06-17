All apartments in Moore
112 N Broadway Street

112 North Broadway Street · (405) 245-0687
Location

112 North Broadway Street, Moore, OK 73160

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$795

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

Corner Office/Retail Space For Lease with Broadway Frontage! Located in a Completely Remodeled Building Next Door to the Moore Police Station for $795/month and a $795 Deposit, This Also Includes Utilities! This Space Features a Roughly 22x13 Area with Private Bathroom. Features Include: Completely New Exterior and Interior all The Way Down to the Concrete Cinder Block Walls. New Exterior Brick, Roof, Awnings and Lighting, New Interior Wood/Tile Flooring, Electric, Plumbing, Exposed HVAC, Framed/Insulated and Sheetrock walls with Fresh Paint, Exposed Beam Ceiling and More! The Rent Includes Basic Utilities Such as Water/Sewer/Trash/Gas and Electric, You Only Need to Supply Any Additional Services That Your Business Would Require, Each Office is Wired For Alarm/Cat 5 if You Choose to Activate it. Also Included is a Keyed Mailbox. Perfect For a Business Professional Office or Retail Frontage Space, Has 3 Large Windows. 1 Year Minimum, Other Size Spaces Available! Broker/Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N Broadway Street have any available units?
112 N Broadway Street has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 112 N Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 N Broadway Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 N Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 N Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 112 N Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 N Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 N Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 112 N Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 N Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 112 N Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 N Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 N Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 112 N Broadway Street has units with air conditioning.
