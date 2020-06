Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This Home is Beautiful! Built with Comfort and Quality in Every Room. Featuring a Vastly Open & Fully Functional Floor Plan w/ 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. This Home Provides Just the Right Amount of Space with Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout and Ceiling Fans in Every Bedroom. Enjoy the Conveniences of a Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Storm Shelter Included. Peacefully Located in a Quiet Neighborhood with a Fully Fenced Large Backyard and Covered Porch. Now Available for Lease!