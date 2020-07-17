All apartments in Midwest City
Find more places like 809 Meadowgreen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Midwest City, OK
/
809 Meadowgreen Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

809 Meadowgreen Dr

809 Meadowgreen Drive · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Midwest City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

809 Meadowgreen Drive, Midwest City, OK 73110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 809 Meadowgreen Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$850

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1045 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
809 Meadowgreen Dr Available 08/07/20 Adorable Home Close to Tinker AFB!!! - Adorable Home Close to Tinker AFB!!!

You will not want to miss this great home with a nice open concept!! Large living room with great natural lighting, neutral colors & tile flooring. Spacious kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher.
Master Suite has half bath and walk-in closets.
Great back yard with patio and fencing.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing. (when Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5350369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have any available units?
809 Meadowgreen Dr has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have?
Some of 809 Meadowgreen Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Meadowgreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
809 Meadowgreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Meadowgreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Meadowgreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr offer parking?
No, 809 Meadowgreen Dr does not offer parking.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Meadowgreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have a pool?
No, 809 Meadowgreen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 809 Meadowgreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 Meadowgreen Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Meadowgreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 809 Meadowgreen Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 809 Meadowgreen Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73110
Boulevard at Lakeside
11300 SE 15th St
Midwest City, OK 73130
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr
Midwest City, OK 73110

Similar Pages

Midwest City 1 BedroomsMidwest City 2 Bedrooms
Midwest City 3 BedroomsMidwest City Dog Friendly Apartments
Midwest City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKDel City, OKBethany, OK
Chickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKPauls Valley, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose State CollegeMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterUniversity of Central Oklahoma
Southern Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity