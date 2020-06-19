Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

628 Moraine Ave Available 06/30/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage. With a nice patio to kick up your feet and enjoy the summer breeze, this home has a lot to offer!



This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!

Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell

Or Call (405)463-0040 Office



Call today for more information!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing



To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com



***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***



(RLNE4058758)