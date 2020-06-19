All apartments in Midwest City
628 Moraine Ave

628 Moraine Avenue · (405) 463-0040 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

628 Moraine Avenue, Midwest City, OK 73130
Omni

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 628 Moraine Ave · Avail. Jun 30

$949

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
628 Moraine Ave Available 06/30/20 Spacious Home in Midwest City! - This spacious home in Midwest City features 4 BR and 2 BA. This home was recently updated and comes with a dishwasher, microwave and garage. With a nice patio to kick up your feet and enjoy the summer breeze, this home has a lot to offer!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4058758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Moraine Ave have any available units?
628 Moraine Ave has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 628 Moraine Ave have?
Some of 628 Moraine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Moraine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
628 Moraine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Moraine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 628 Moraine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 628 Moraine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 628 Moraine Ave does offer parking.
Does 628 Moraine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 628 Moraine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Moraine Ave have a pool?
No, 628 Moraine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 628 Moraine Ave have accessible units?
No, 628 Moraine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Moraine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Moraine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Moraine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Moraine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
