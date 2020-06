Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Midwest City Coming Soon!! - New re-model in Midwest City that is full of character. This home comes standard with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, an open living room plan, a kitchen/dining room, 2 car garage, and a fenced backyard.



The new flooring and paint is gorgeous and makes the home feel years younger; the new flooring also compliments the paint wonderfully.



Photos and showings coming soon! This property won't be here long! Schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5649435)