Amenities
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue Available 04/06/20 Eastside home walking distance to MacArthur Schools.... - Very well maintained home, located on the eastside, walking distance to MacArthur Schools, updated features. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, formal dining rooms, stainless steel appliances, refrig, dishwasher, range oven, above-hood microwave,breakfast bar, slate fireplace, community swimming pool and tennis courts, wood privacy fence, beautiful ceramic tile flooring, lots of cabinet space. No pets.
(RLNE2264783)