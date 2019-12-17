All apartments in Lawton
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

4607 NE Dearborn Avenue

4607 Northeast Dearborn Avenue · (580) 248-8838
Location

4607 Northeast Dearborn Avenue, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue Available 04/06/20 Eastside home walking distance to MacArthur Schools.... - Very well maintained home, located on the eastside, walking distance to MacArthur Schools, updated features. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths, 2 car garage, formal dining rooms, stainless steel appliances, refrig, dishwasher, range oven, above-hood microwave,breakfast bar, slate fireplace, community swimming pool and tennis courts, wood privacy fence, beautiful ceramic tile flooring, lots of cabinet space. No pets.

(RLNE2264783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have any available units?
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have?
Some of 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4607 NE Dearborn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue has a pool.
Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 NE Dearborn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
