Lawton, OK
3804 NW Cherry Ave.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3804 NW Cherry Ave.

3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue · (580) 353-7326
Location

3804 Northwest Cherry Avenue, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3804 NW Cherry Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3804 NW Cherry Ave. Available 08/01/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!

This a 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home that was recently remodeled to include new cabinets, countertops, appliances, ceramic tile flooring in the entry way, bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and laundry room, carpet, inside and outside paint, double pane windows and CHA. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Check out more of our rentals at www.capucciodreamhomes.com

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

(RLNE2311432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have any available units?
3804 NW Cherry Ave. has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have?
Some of 3804 NW Cherry Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 NW Cherry Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3804 NW Cherry Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 NW Cherry Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. offer parking?
No, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have a pool?
No, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 NW Cherry Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 NW Cherry Ave. has units with dishwashers.
