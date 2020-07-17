Amenities

3804 NW Cherry Ave. Available 08/01/20 - LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!



This a 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home that was recently remodeled to include new cabinets, countertops, appliances, ceramic tile flooring in the entry way, bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and laundry room, carpet, inside and outside paint, double pane windows and CHA. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.



