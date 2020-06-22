All apartments in Lawton
Last updated June 15 2020

3708 NE Willow Way

3708 Northeast Willow Way · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3708 Northeast Willow Way, Lawton, OK 73507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3708 NE Willow Way · Avail. Jul 9

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3708 NE Willow Way Available 07/09/20 Fantastic home located in Eastlake - 3 bedrooms office space (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living room with hardwood flooring gas fireplace, huge kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, double oven smooth-top stove, above-hood microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, lots cabinets in the kitchen, kitchen dining, sunroom , large master suite with double sinks in the master bath, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, large walk-in master closet, hall bathroom has double sinks with granite countertops, beautifully landscaped lawn with sprinkler system, storm shelter in garage, Pets are negotiable with owner approval. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

(RLNE3358520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 NE Willow Way have any available units?
3708 NE Willow Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 NE Willow Way have?
Some of 3708 NE Willow Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 NE Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
3708 NE Willow Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 NE Willow Way pet-friendly?
No, 3708 NE Willow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 3708 NE Willow Way offer parking?
Yes, 3708 NE Willow Way does offer parking.
Does 3708 NE Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 NE Willow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 NE Willow Way have a pool?
Yes, 3708 NE Willow Way has a pool.
Does 3708 NE Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 3708 NE Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 NE Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 NE Willow Way has units with dishwashers.
