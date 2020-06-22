Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool garage

3708 NE Willow Way Available 07/09/20 Fantastic home located in Eastlake - 3 bedrooms office space (can be used as a 4th bedroom), 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living room with hardwood flooring gas fireplace, huge kitchen with granite countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, double oven smooth-top stove, above-hood microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, lots cabinets in the kitchen, kitchen dining, sunroom , large master suite with double sinks in the master bath, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, large walk-in master closet, hall bathroom has double sinks with granite countertops, beautifully landscaped lawn with sprinkler system, storm shelter in garage, Pets are negotiable with owner approval. SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



(RLNE3358520)