Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2020 remodeled. New Bathroom. New Paint. Granite Countertops in the Kitchen. Floors look amazing!



Storage Shed out back available for Rent $25.00 a month.



Pet Friendly with a $250 Per Pet Rent Fee for a 12m lease and then at annual lease renewal it will be a $25 per pet rent fee a month.

One Story Traditional Brick Design



Lot 42, Block 9, Greer Addition