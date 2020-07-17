2306 NW 68th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fantastic home located in Creekwood subdivision, close to shopping, restaurants and Ft. Sill - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area with hard surface flooring, fireplace and built-in bookcases, formal dining room with hard surface flooring, kitchen has lots of cabinet space for storage, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove , countertop microwave, separate laundry room, all bedrooms have carpet, master is very spacious with a remodeled bathroom , double sinks large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms are above average size, large covered patio and fenced backyard, ceiling fans and mini-blinds. 1 pet is negotiable with homeowner approval. This Home is For Sale and For Rent.



(RLNE5867593)