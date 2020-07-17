All apartments in Lawton
2306 NW 68th Street

2306 Northwest 68th Street · (580) 248-8838
Location

2306 Northwest 68th Street, Lawton, OK 73505

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2306 NW 68th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic home located in Creekwood subdivision, close to shopping, restaurants and Ft. Sill - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living area with hard surface flooring, fireplace and built-in bookcases, formal dining room with hard surface flooring, kitchen has lots of cabinet space for storage, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove , countertop microwave, separate laundry room, all bedrooms have carpet, master is very spacious with a remodeled bathroom , double sinks large walk-in closet, secondary bedrooms are above average size, large covered patio and fenced backyard, ceiling fans and mini-blinds. 1 pet is negotiable with homeowner approval. This Home is For Sale and For Rent.

(RLNE5867593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 NW 68th Street have any available units?
2306 NW 68th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 NW 68th Street have?
Some of 2306 NW 68th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 NW 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2306 NW 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 NW 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2306 NW 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2306 NW 68th Street offer parking?
No, 2306 NW 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2306 NW 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 NW 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 NW 68th Street have a pool?
No, 2306 NW 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2306 NW 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 2306 NW 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 NW 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2306 NW 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
