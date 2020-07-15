All apartments in Lawton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1705 SE Jarman Ave

1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue · (580) 248-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1705 Southeast Jarman Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 SE Jarman Ave · Avail. Aug 4

$800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, living area with a beautiful fireplace, dining area with French doors great view of open fields, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry area with washer/dryer included, central heat/air, ceiling fans, lots of windows for natural lighting throughout home, nice size bedrooms, nice size chain link back yard, small patio area

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2842370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have any available units?
1705 SE Jarman Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lawton, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lawton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have?
Some of 1705 SE Jarman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 SE Jarman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1705 SE Jarman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 SE Jarman Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1705 SE Jarman Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawton.
Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1705 SE Jarman Ave offers parking.
Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 SE Jarman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have a pool?
No, 1705 SE Jarman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1705 SE Jarman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 SE Jarman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 SE Jarman Ave has units with dishwashers.
