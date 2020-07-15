Amenities
1705 SE Jarman Ave Available 08/04/20 PET FRIENDLY!! - Very nice spacious home located in the Park Lane area, 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, living area with a beautiful fireplace, dining area with French doors great view of open fields, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, laundry area with washer/dryer included, central heat/air, ceiling fans, lots of windows for natural lighting throughout home, nice size bedrooms, nice size chain link back yard, small patio area
No Pets Allowed
