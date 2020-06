Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

WONDERFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME IN EL RENO FOR LEASE !!! - This Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in El Reno is now available for lease and offers the following amenities:



Ceiling Fans

Family Room

Dining Room

Fridge

Stove

Dishwasher

Large Laundry Room

Carpet and Laminate Flooring

New Central Heat and Air System

Large Bedrooms

Blinds

Fenced Yard

Small Storage Shed

Walk In Closets

His and Hers Master Closets

Covered Patio

El Reno Schools



............................... and much, much more.



Rent: $ 725

Deposit: $ 700



Pet Policy: Accepted with some restrictions. $300 deposit per pet.



Section 8 : Not Accepted



Lease Terms: 1 or 2 year Lease Options



Please contact Jessica today at 405-928-8411 for your private showing.



www.energypmokc.com



(RLNE5476752)