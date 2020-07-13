Apartment List
15 Apartments under $600 for rent in Edmond, OK

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Rustling Hills
1803 E.remington
1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
217 E Ayers St
217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
6 Bedrooms
$400
1700 sqft
Volleyball court. Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building.
Results within 5 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
18 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
701 E Wilshire Blvd 93
701 E Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
750 sqft
Wilshire Valley - Property Id: 307552 Great property and many more aspects to come. New color has been added, as well as a new playground and even a dog park will be here soon! Recently remodled with vinyl flooring and wall paint.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Britton
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.
Results within 10 miles of Edmond
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3807 N Geraldine - A24
3807 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
UPSTAIRS 1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!

July 2020 Edmond Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Edmond Rent Report. Edmond rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edmond rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Edmond rents increased slightly over the past month

Edmond rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edmond stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,034 for a two-bedroom. Edmond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Edmond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Edmond, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Edmond is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Edmond's median two-bedroom rent of $1,034 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Edmond fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Edmond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Edmond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

