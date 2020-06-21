Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT.



2 1/2 BATH.



Full Living room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Den, Laundry Room, and Family room with fireplace and sliding doors leading to deck overlooking beautiful large back yard complete the first floor.



Four Beautiful Large Bedrooms with Two Full Baths and plenty of closet space on second floor.



Large front and rear yard that extends beyond the manicured yard to fence line of homes in the rear.



"FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED"



Custom built Gazebo.



