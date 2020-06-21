All apartments in Westlake
Find more places like 945 DOVER CENTER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westlake, OH
/
945 DOVER CENTER RD
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

945 DOVER CENTER RD

945 Dover Center Road · (440) 843-2714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

945 Dover Center Road, Westlake, OH 44145

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 945 DOVER CENTER RD · Avail. Aug 15

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
945 DOVER CENTER RD Available 08/15/20 4BDRM HOUSE FOR RENT - 4BDRM HOUSE FORE RENT.

2 1/2 BATH.

Full Living room, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Den, Laundry Room, and Family room with fireplace and sliding doors leading to deck overlooking beautiful large back yard complete the first floor.

Four Beautiful Large Bedrooms with Two Full Baths and plenty of closet space on second floor.

Large front and rear yard that extends beyond the manicured yard to fence line of homes in the rear.

"FURNITURE NOT INCLUDED"

Custom built Gazebo.

(RLNE3752541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have any available units?
945 DOVER CENTER RD has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 945 DOVER CENTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
945 DOVER CENTER RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 DOVER CENTER RD pet-friendly?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westlake.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD offer parking?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not offer parking.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have a pool?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have accessible units?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 945 DOVER CENTER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 DOVER CENTER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 945 DOVER CENTER RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Chase Apartment
1575 Hunters Chase Dr
Westlake, OH 44145
Sturbridge Square
1500 Westford Cir
Westlake, OH 44145
Westchester Townhomes Rental Homes
27652 Westchester Pkwy
Westlake, OH 44145

Similar Pages

Westlake 1 BedroomsWestlake 2 Bedrooms
Westlake Apartments with ParkingWestlake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Westlake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity