53 Apartments for rent in Westlake, OH with garage
The lovely Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Westlake was called Dover until 1940, when it was renamed to avoid being confused with another Ohio town, also, unsurprisingly enough, called Dover.
Westlake became a city in 1957. With a post-World War II doubling of it’s population, it was no longer a village. Current population hovers at 32,000 residents, but the town began with just two families and an oxcart in 1810. Homesteaders cleared heavily forested land, providing fields for livestock, and water power for sawmills. A key agricultural enclave, Westlake was a large shipping outlet for grapes. Fruit of the vine, anyone? Today, the town grows more than just grapes. It houses a centrally located hub of housing, shops, and offices, as well as a core green space park filled with fountains, community areas, and even chess boards. See more
Westlake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.